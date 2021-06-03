Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Humana by 24.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 466.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 32.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $428.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $437.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.05.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

