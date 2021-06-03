Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 368,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $62.41 and a one year high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

