Pitcairn Co. Lowers Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.59.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 17,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,618.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 244,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,748,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $1,831,838. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

