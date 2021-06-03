Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,382 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

