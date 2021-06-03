Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In other Comfort Systems USA news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,326 shares of company stock worth $9,031,499. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $83.08 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.