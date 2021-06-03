Pitcairn Co. Sells 782 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,148 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 182,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,126,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.00. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 513.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.