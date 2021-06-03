PlayFuel (PLF) Market Cap Hits $3.21 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $1.86 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00082543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.39 or 0.01018292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00052406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,606.84 or 0.09336427 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.