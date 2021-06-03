Playkey (PKT) Reaches Market Cap of $355,970.50

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $355,970.50 and approximately $91,856.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.01020625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.59 or 0.09387223 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

