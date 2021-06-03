Poehling Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises about 1.2% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.29 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,457.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.71.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.