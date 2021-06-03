Poehling Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 169,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

VLDR opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,825,798.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,731,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,780,913 shares of company stock valued at $48,333,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

