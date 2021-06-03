Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGQ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,376,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $50.96 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $71.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.