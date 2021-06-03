Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $190.64 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

