Poehling Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPUH opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

