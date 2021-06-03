Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,884 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

BUD stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $77.59. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

