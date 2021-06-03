Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.42

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.42 and last traded at $83.25, with a volume of 1125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Get Popular alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,863. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 98,132 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Popular by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,143,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.