Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,241 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $421.28. 240,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,660. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

