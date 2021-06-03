Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,117,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Unilever by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $60.29. 20,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,243. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.