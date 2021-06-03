Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.34. 7,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,446. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.