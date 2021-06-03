Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,202,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,269 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.17. 86,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,724. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 74.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.