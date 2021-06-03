Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.17. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,879. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.63. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.