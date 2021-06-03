Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $9.07 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000.

VSS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.60. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $139.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

