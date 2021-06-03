Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,281 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.03. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.83 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

