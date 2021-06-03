Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Post were worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

