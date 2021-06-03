Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.71.

Several research analysts have commented on PRBZF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of PRBZF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.62. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

