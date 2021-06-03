Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Edge Active Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Edge Active Income ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Edge Active Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

YLD stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21. Principal Edge Active Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $43.07.

