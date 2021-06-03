Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $34,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Caleres by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,255,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,288,000 after buying an additional 1,523,951 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 424,530 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at $4,695,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,611,000 after buying an additional 282,981 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $28.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

