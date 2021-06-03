Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $32.66 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269,192 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.19% of SkyWest worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 873.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 183,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 164,627 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 74,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SkyWest by 20,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -711.29 and a beta of 2.04. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,387,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

