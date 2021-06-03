Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $35.82 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 255,296 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $35,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.