Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,763 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ViacomCBS worth $33,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $4,258,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 58.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $757,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.