Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,747 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Etsy worth $31,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $175.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.82 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.