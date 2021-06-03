Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,315 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $31,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.91.

Fortinet stock opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,361 shares of company stock worth $11,503,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

