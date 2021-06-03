Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $32,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after buying an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

MXIM stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $102.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

