Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,676 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

