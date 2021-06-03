Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,347,191 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347,191 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $7,850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

