Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,057 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 14.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $276,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $521,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $11,119,322 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFX stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

