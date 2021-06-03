PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

PRV.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Haywood Securities raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The firm's 50-day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

