Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Professional from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

PFHD stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.07. Professional has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Professional had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Professional will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Professional news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $66,059.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $141,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,425. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in Professional by 21.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Professional by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Professional by 7.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 32.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Professional by 47.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

