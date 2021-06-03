Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

