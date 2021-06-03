Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Short Interest Update

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 547,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the April 29th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Profound Medical stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $363.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%. Research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROF. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

