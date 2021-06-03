Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Prudential Bancorp has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.07. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.