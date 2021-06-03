PSI Advisors LLC Buys 7,775 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 341.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

