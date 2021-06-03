PSI Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 146,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97.

