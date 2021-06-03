PSI Advisors LLC Sells 13,558 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

