PSI Advisors LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VSTO opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

