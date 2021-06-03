PSI Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

