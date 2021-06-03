Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.40

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 18921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBGY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.