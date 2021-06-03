PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.20. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 2,735 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,229,000. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

