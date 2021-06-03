PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

NYSE:PVH opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PVH has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PVH by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PVH by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in PVH by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

