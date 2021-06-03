PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share.

Shares of PVH traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,409. PVH has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.71.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

