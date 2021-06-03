Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%.

NASDAQ:PXS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 7,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

